Watch: Bhadrachalam ASP hit by vehicle in Minister’s convoy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 March 2024, 08:41 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from video

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam ASP Pankaj Paritosh was injured when he was hit by a pilot vehicle in Minister Sridhar Babu’s convoy during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday.

It was said that the ASP was trying to stop an unknown vehicle entering into the agriculture market committee ground where the Chief Minister’s programme was arranged. At that time the pilot vehicle hit the ASP from behind throwing him down.According to officials, Paritosh’s upper jaw was dislocated in the incident that took place at the entrance of the ground.

He was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment after being treated at a private hospital at Bhadrachalam.

