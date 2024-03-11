BRS alleges insult to Bhatti Vikramarka at Yadadri

Videos and photographs of the temple visit were circulated widely on social media, with Revanth Reddy, along with his wife and fellow ministers, sitting on a higher platform while priests conducted a special puja.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 March 2024, 05:27 PM

Hyderabad: The first official visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the Yadadri temple along with his Cabinet colleagues on Monday stirred a controversy due to the seating arrangements during a special puja. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was seen on camera sitting on a lower platform than other Ministers, including the Chief Minister and his wife, with the BRS alleging that the Congress was ‘insulting’ the Deputy Chief Minister as he was a Dalit and in utter violation of protocol.

Videos and photographs of the temple visit were circulated widely on social media, with Revanth Reddy, along with his wife and fellow ministers, sitting on a higher platform while priests conducted a special puja. The BRS accused the ruling Congress of brutally ‘insulting’ Bhatti Vikramarka, citing a violation of protocol.

Also Read Centre to provide subsidy for solar-powered agriculture pumps in Telangana

BRS MLC Kavitha, addressing the media in Nalgonda, asserted that both Bhatti Vikramarka and Konda Surekha were insulted by being made to sit on lower platforms in the temple sanctum, alleging discrimination based on caste. The BRS demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for the blunder.

Former MLA Balka Suman and other BRS leaders also raised objections to the differentiated seating arrangements, urging the Congress high command led by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

BSP Telangana president RS Praveen Kumar also condemned the ”insult” to Bhatti Vikramarka, in the presence of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. He said the real face of the Congress has been exposed, hurting the entire Dalit community. He demanded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to apologise to the Dalit community and also clarify on the seating arrangements. He accused the Congress of showering love for Dalit community only for votes, but fails to implement them in practice.