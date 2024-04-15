Bhadrachalam Kalyanotsavam: Minister appeals to CEO for live telecast

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 08:35 PM

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha appealed to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj to permit an official live telecast of the Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Kalyanotsavam at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

On April 4, the ECI had rejected the Endowments department’s Screening Committee’s appeal to permit the live telecast. However, the Minister appealed to the CEO to reconsider the appeal for permitting live coverage of the celestial marriage.

In a letter to the CEO, Surekha said the live telecast of Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Kalyanotsavam at Bhadrachalam was an ongoing tradition and custom for nearly 40 years. The Devasthanam was located in a remote scheduled Tribal area and it was not possible for every devotee to attend the kalyanotsavam, she said.