Indira Gandhi brought development to Medak: Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 08:23 PM

Medak: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had brought BHEL, ODF, BDL and several other institutions to Medak Lok Sabha constituency after she was sent to the Parliament from Medak in 1980.

Addressing the Congress Lok Sabha candidate Neelam Madhu’s nomination rally in Medak on Saturday, the Chief Minister alleged that though the BRS represented the constituency since 1999, nothing much was done. The Congress government had implemented five guarantees successfully after coming to power, he claimed, vowing to complete the process of crop loan waivers by August 15 besides extending a bonus of Rs.500 for every quintal of paddy.

Ministers Damodara Raja Narasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha, MLA Mynampally Rohit Rao, T Jagga Reddy and others were present.