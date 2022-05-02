Bhadradri temple earns Rs 2 crore from hundis

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam hundi counting took place at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district has earned an amount of Rs 2 crore from the temple hundis. The hundi counting took place at the temple on Monday.

140 grams of gold, 2.5 kg of silver, 780 US dollars, 150 Australian dollars, 300 Malaysian ringgits,100 Russian rubles, 101 Bhutanese ngultrums, 30 UAE dirhams, one Saudi riyal were among the hundi collection, besides Indian currency.

The last hundi counting took place on March 3 during which the temple earned an amount of Rs 1.20 crore, informed the temple authorities.

