Bhadradri temple land encroachment: Tension prevails on AP-Telangana borders

Tension escalated at Purushothapatnam in Andhra Pradesh following a heated exchange between temple authorities and encroachers over construction on temple lands.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 August 2024, 09:08 PM

Bhadradri temple EO L Rama Devi gheraoed by AP residents who encroached the temple lands at Purushothapatnam in AP.

Kothagudem: Tension prevailed at Purushothapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Telangana borders on Friday as the Bhadradri temple authorities tried to evacuate those who encroached the temple lands.

Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam executive officer L Rama Devi along with staff went to Purushothapatnam of Yetapaka mandal in erstwhile East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on receiving information that a land opposite the temple’s goshala was being encroached.

The EO and the temple executive staff asked the encroachers to remove the structures built on the temple lands. The encroachers refused to do so and warned the temple staff against obstructing the construction of the houses and manhandled the staff who tried to enter the encroached land.

It led to heated arguments between the two groups, temple staff accompanied by Lord Rama devotees tried to demolish the encroachments. It was said that the temple owns about 890 acres of land at Purushothapatnam and a large extent of land was already encroached.

The devotees wanted the Chief Minister of AP and Telangana to look into the issue and take measures for the protection of the temple lands. They also complained that the local revenue officials and the police remained mute spectators when the encroachers attacked the temple staff.