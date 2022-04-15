Bhadrakali mini-bund, Pothana digital museum inaugurated in Warangal

Warangal: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has inaugurated the 570-metre Bhadrakali mini-bund constructed at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore in the presence of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav and others here on Friday. This bund was developed near the Bhadrakali temple by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation under the Smart City Mission. On the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said that the Warangal city would be transformed into a hub of temple tourism as several temples including the historic Bhadrakali temple was being developed due to the special focus of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao. He said that the Geo-Biodiversity Park had also been set up for the use of the city dwellers.

Later, the Government Chief Whip has also inaugurated Bammera Pothana Digital Museum developed with bilingual content in Telugu and English by KUDA honouring the legacy of the crown jewel of Telugu literature. The Pothana Vignana Peetham was established in 1980 with the efforts of then External Affairs Minister and former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao to promote art and literature besides preserving saint poet ‘Bammera’ Pothana’s legacy. As a part of the renovation, digitisation of all the available literature including the manuscripts of Pothana was completed at a cost of Rs one crore by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority. According to the officials, the visitors will be allowed to the digital museum soon. It is learnt that some entry fee may be collected from the visitors by the Pothana Vignana Peetham which was given the charge of looking after the digital museum. The renovation project was announced in September 2017 following the efforts of INTACH convenor and former professor of NIT M Panduranga Rao and the members of the Kakatiya Heritage Trust. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, GWMC commissioner, KUDA VC P Pravinya, KUDA Project Officer E Ajit Reddy, Prof Panduranga Rao, and others were present at the events.

