CM meets union Ministers; appeals for Defence lands

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and appealed to him to transfer 2,450 acres of defence lands to the State government for taking up road widening and other civic infrastructure development projects in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister brought to his notice the utilization of 2,462 acres of land, owned by the State government, for the Imarat Research Centre (RCI) at Ravirala village. Since the Defence wing was using state lands for RCI, the Chief Minister requested Rajnath Singh to transfer 2,450 acres of land for construction of roads, flyovers and other infrastructure in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

He appealed to the Defence Minister to accept the mutual transfer of lands of the State government and the Defence department.

The Chief Minister also brought to the notice of the Defence Minister that the union government had already sanctioned a Sainik School for Warangal. Since the permission had expired, he requested the Defence Minister to renew or grant a fresh permit for the Warangal Sainik School.

Later, the Chief Minister met union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and appealed to him sanction 2.70 lakh houses under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) model for the 2024-25 financial year.

The State government has plans to construct 25 lakh houses and of these, 15 lakh were under urban development authorities limits. These houses would be constructed under BLC model, he informed the union Minister.

The Chief Minister reminded that 1,59,372 houses were already sanctioned to Telangana under PMAY (U) and a grant of Rs.2,390.58 crore was also announced . Of these, only Rs.1,605.70 crore was released so far, he said, and requested the union Minister to release pending funds immediately.

The CM also appealed to the union Minister to extend the deadline for the completion of Smart City Mission till June 2025 as the works were yet to be completed and were pending at various levels.

The union Minister was briefed that under Smart City Mission, 45 works were taken up in Warangal and 66 works worth Rs.518 crore were in progress. Similarly, in Karimnagar, 25 works were completed and works worth Rs.287 crore were progressing. As the Smart City Mission term would end June 30 this year, the Chief Minister requested the union Minister to extend the mission for one more year.