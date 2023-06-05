Balakrishna’s ‘Narasimha Naidu’ will be re-released in theatres on June 10

| Balakrishnas Narasimha Naidu Will Be Re Released In Theatres On June 10

Balakrishna’s fans planned this re-release. This 4K version of Narasimha Naidu was ready and the Balayya fans are just sorting out the theatres list in India and overseas.

Hyderabad: Narasimha Naidu, an action drama released in 2001 was one of the biggest blockbusters of Balakrishna’s career. The film was made on a budget of 6 crores and made a box office collection of around 30 crores, standing as the best among the day’s releases, Devi Putrudu and Mrugaraju.

Narasimha Naidu is now getting ready to be re-released in theatres again on the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday on June 10. Balakrishna’s fans planned this re-release. This 4K version of Narasimha Naidu was ready and the Balayya fans are just sorting out the theatres list in India and overseas.

Narasimha Naidu is written by Chinni Krishna and directed by B Gopal. Paruchuri Brothers penned the dialogues for the film. Mani Sharma composed the music.

Narasimha Naidu stars Simran and Preeti Jhangiani as the female leads. Asha Saini played an important role.

The re-release of Narasimha Naidu will redefine the mass euphoria and celebration of the Balayya fans, especially the 90s kids in theatres again.