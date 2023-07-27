Bhainsa bears brunt of copious inflows into Gaddennavagu project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

A view of Vinayaknagar in Bhainsa inaundated by floods on Thursday.

Nirmal: Several parts of Bhainsa town were inundated with discharge of surplus water from Gaddennavagu project on Thursday, forcing people in low-lying areas to rush to safer places.

Autonagar, Kubheer Chowrasta, Vinayaknagar, Dabba Gully and Kamala Talkies areas in Bhainsa were submerged by flood water released from the project. Palsikar Ranga Rao project received copious inflows resulting in brimming of Gaddennavagu project.

The project saw inflow of 1.08 lakh cusecs and outflow of 1.08 lakh cusecs. Six gates of the project were lifted to discharge surplus water from the project downstream.

Low-lying areas of Mahagaon and Sirala villages of Bhainsa mandal were compelled to reach safer places with irrigation tanks overflowing following heavy rains in upstream areas. A 135-year old irrigation tank in Sirala village overflowed, panicking locals. The dwellers of the village hiked a hillock near the habitation fearing the tank would breach and wash away the settlement anytime.

Meanwhile, traffic between Nirmal and Nizamabad districts was suspended with a bridge at Bidrelli village in Mudhole mandal overflowing following a swelled stream.