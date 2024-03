| Rains In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana This March Summer 2024 India Meteorological Department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 06:01 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department predicts rain and thunderstorms in southern districts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam from March 19-20.

However, hot and humid weather will persist in Kerala, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The rain is under orange alert, but not fully alleviating the discomfort.