Heavy Rains and High Alert in Telangana | Heavy Rainfall in Siddipet | Telangana News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 06:30 PM

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall in Siddipet district has caused flooding, disruptions, and crop losses. Overflowing streams, waterlogging roads, and electricity supply issues have affected farmers. Telangana is on high alert, with heavy rainfall expected for the next two days.