Telangana anticipates ‘above normal’ monsoon: IMD reports

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 April 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an ‘above normal’ monsoon for Telangana this year, spanning from June to September. In its recent announcement on Monday, the IMD pointed to weakening El Nino conditions as a significant factor contributing to this prediction.

IMD’s analysis revealed a trend in La Nina years, indicating that most years experienced either above normal or normal monsoon patterns. Exceptions to this trend were noted in 1974 and 2000, which recorded below-normal rainfall.

The forecast extends beyond Telangana, encompassing the entire nation, with expectations of an above-normal monsoon. IMD estimates cumulative rainfall to reach 106 percent of the long-period average, set at 87 cm.

During last year monsoon, Telangana received a cumulative rainfall of 86.2 cm during the south-west monsoon from June to September. This figure surpassed the normal rainfall of 74.4 cm by 16 per cent, indicating an excess in precipitation.