Bharat Bandh: Are educational institutions closed on Aug 21? All you need to know

Call for Wednesday's 'Bharat Bandh' comes in response to the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST reservations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 07:50 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The ‘Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’ has given a nation-wide bandh call on August 21, 2024. Call for Wednesday’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ comes in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on SC/ST reservations.

The bandh call given out seeking the reversal of the SC’s decision, has garnered strong support, and is expected to receive a widespread participation.

What is the Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations?

The Supreme Court, in a ruling allowed States to create sub-categories within the SC and ST groups. It stated that “those who need it shout get priority in reservation.”

This decision is widely being opposed by several political and social organisations, which argue that the ruling undermines the purpose and principles of having reservations in place.

What is open and what is closed?

As per a report on Business Standard, ambulance services, emergency, hospital, medical services, and pharmacies will be open.

Schools, colleges, banks and government offices will also function normally.

Meanwhile, all business organisations across the country have been asked to remain closed on Wednesday. However, it is unclear if markets will be shut down throughout the day as there has been no confirmations from any market committees so far.