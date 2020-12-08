Bharat bandh peaceful in old Karimnagar

Leaders of all political parties including TRS, Congress, TDP, CPI and CPM extended their support to the farmers by taking out rallies and staging protest demonstrations across the district

Karimnagar: Bharat bandh observed by farmers in protest against the Union government’s anti-farmers’ laws evoked good response and went off peacefully in erstwhile Karimnagar.

Leaders of all political parties including TRS, Congress, TDP, CPI and CPM extended their support to the farmers by taking out rallies and staging protest demonstrations across the district.

RTC buses were confined to depots as activists of all political parties staged dharnas in front of bus depots early in the morning. As the State government led by TRS has also extended its support to farmers’ Bharat bandh, TRS activists participated in the protest in a big way.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender participated in a rally organised in Huzurabad town as part of the bandh. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar took part in a bike rally from Karimnagar to Alugunur chowk where they staged a protest demonstration.

MLAs Rasamai Balkishan (Manakondur) and Balka Suman (Chennur), MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and others also participated in dharna. Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar participated in bandh at Dharmaram of Peddapalli district, Velgatur and Rayapatnam of Jagitial district.

Early in the morning, Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander staged a dharna in front of Godavarikhani bus depot forcing the buses to be confined to the depot.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar along with leaders of other political parties such as TDP, CPI, CPM and others participated in dharna at Karimnagar district headquarters bus stand.

