Bharat Biotech’s Dr Krishna Ella awarded prestigious Dean’s medal

The award was presented during Bloomberg School's Convocation Ceremony in Maryland, for his exceptional leadership, enduring vision and contribution to improving public health

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 02:46 PM

Dr Ella has played a considerable role in shaping India’s policies on science, research and innovation and had made possible the development of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, including Covaxin

Hyderabad: Dr Krishna Ella, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, has been awarded the prestigious Dean’s medal by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The award was presented to Dr Ella by Dean Ellen J MacKenzie during Bloomberg School’s Convocation Ceremony on May 22 in Baltimore, Maryland, for his exceptional leadership, enduring vision and contribution to improving public health.

John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health acknowledged Dr Ella’s pioneering work, remarkable influence, and determination to develop an indigenous, innovative, and safe vaccine focused on global public health.

This is the School’s highest honour, reserved for outstanding public health researchers and practitioners who demonstrate exceptional leadership in safeguarding and improving public health.

“I acknowledge this medal as a global recognition of India’s scientific excellence, and dedicate this medal to Bharat, which has shown remarkable success by advancing science and R&D, to our exemplary team of scientists, and the results of our strong commitment to public,” Dr Krishna Ella said.

Dr Ella played a considerable role in shaping India’s policies on science, research and innovation and had made possible the development of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, including Covaxin, the indigenously developed Covid vaccine.