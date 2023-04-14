Innovation is key to make India a developed nation: Krishna Ella

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Bharat Biotech founder Krishna Ellla is addressing IIT-Hyderabad students at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: Founder of Bharat Biotech and Padmabhushan Krishna Ella has observed that innovation is key for the GDP growth of any country in the world.

Speaking at the IIT Hyderabad‘s 15th foundation day ceremony on Friday, Krishna Ella said innovation and manufacturing should grow parallely so as to create employment besides boosting higher growth rate.

He said the service sector and agriculture sector will not give desired growth to make a country a developed nation. However, agriculture was important as it feeds the nation.

Stating that Indian youth were lacking a skill base on par with other developed nations, Krishna said the Chinese were performing extremely well in science and technology over Indians because they have got a strong skill set even though they were poor in English. Indian youth have got inferior skill sets though they had the knowledge and better English skill than Chinese.

The Bharat Biotech founder said that imagination was key to innovation and that India was lucky to have youngest population in the world which would certainly play a key role in making India a developed nation in the coming days. The Padma Bhushan awardee further said India was growing better than other the Western countries now.

Talking about the pandemics, Krishna said that the diseases must be identified very early to tackle them at the place of their origin.

However, he said most of the diseases, which were not tackled well, were prevalent in Asia and African continents which may spread like Covid-19. While Chikungunya had travelled from Madagascar to India, the Bharat Biotech founder said that the Zika virus shook Brazil.

Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT-H BVR Mohan Reddy, Director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty and others were present.