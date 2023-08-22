‘Bharat Jodo’ is deeply rooted in every Indian, no power can suppress this voice: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said, Bharat Jodo is deeply rooted in every Indian's heart and mind. The resonating chant of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoing through the streets of Leh

Leh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Ladakh, visited the local market of Leh along with army veterans and said that Bharat Jodo’ is deeply rooted in every Indian’s heart and mind no power can suppress this voice, brimming with affection and camaraderie.

The Congress shared the video of his visit to Leh market area on Monday night, in which he is seen holding the Tricolour amid the chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. In an Instagram post, Rahul Gandhi said, “‘Bharat Jodo’ is deeply rooted in every Indian’s heart and mind. The resonating chant of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echoing through the streets of Leh serves as a strong example of this unity. No power can suppress this voice, brimming with affection and camaraderie.” He also attached the photos and videos of his visit to the Leh market.

During his visit on Monday night in the Leh market, Rahul Gandhi discussed several issues, including the OROP with the Army veterans at a coffee shop and bought some dried fruits from the local market. In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “Few days ago, Rahul Gandhi had said that ‘Bharat Mata’ is the voice of every Indian.

Something similar is echoing in Leh.” In another tweet, Ramesh said, “On 24th January earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had met with a delegation from Ladakh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. His visit to Ladakh this week is in fulfillment of a commitment made to that delegation, which had wanted him to come and hear the people’s perceptions of the border challenges with China, and also their views on empowerment of local elected bodies.

In many ways this Ladakh Yatra is a continuation of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.” Rahul Gandhi will conclude his eight-day trip to Ladakh on Friday. He had visited the Pangong lake on Sunday during which he offered tributes to his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary. He had also participated in a local football match in Leh, attended a dinner with luminaries and interacted with the youths. He has been touring the region on his KTM Duke 390 bike.

He had also shared the glimpses of his visit to Khardungla on Monday. He will also be visiting Kargil and address a public meeting there.