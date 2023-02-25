Bharat Serums and Vaccines to invest Rs.100 crore-Rs.200 crore in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley

A new facility is being proposed in the city to shift some of the manufacturing load here in view of the increasing demand for its products.

By B. Krishna Mohan Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Source: Facebook/Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited.

Hyderabad: Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, which caters to gynaecology, assisted reproductive technology, critical care, emergency medicine, neurology , nephrology and hematology and urology segments, has drawn up plans to invest about Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore facility at Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

The company plans to set up an injectable facility here. “We have acquired about ten acre at the Genome Valley. We will begin the work in a few months. Typically, an injectable plant will take about two years or so,” said Sanjiv Navangul, company Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, on the sidelines of the ongoing industry event BioAsia here

“We are a specialty drugs company with focus on women’s health from early stage to post menopause,” he said. This segment is about 20 per cent of the total pharma industry and only a few players operate in it. The segment products see high market penetration, he said.

He said the company has a recombinant platform and is creating cell lines. It also has an anti-body platform. It also makes products for snake and scorpion bites and also for aplastic anemia, a condition in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells leaving the person fatigued and more prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

“We are among the top 30 companies in India. We are also doing well in many overseas markets,” Navangul said adding that the company has recently spent about Rs 100 crore in capital expenditure at other units.

“Telangana is progressive. The Minister takes a proactive approach. The State follows a cluster approach and multiple clearances needed by a biotech unit are made available through a single window. We have a mature lifesciences ecosystem. We will be open to forge research collaborations,” he said about the reasons why the company chose to have its presence in Genome Valley.

The company in April last year announced its intent to set up a facility at Genome Valley.