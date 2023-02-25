Jubilant Bhartia Group to open state of the art facility in Genome Valley

The announcement was made after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group at BioAsia 2023.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:58 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: Jubilant Bhartia Group, a global leader in pharma and Life Science, is establishing a state-of-the-art facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

The announcement was made after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group at BioAsia 2023.

The Jubilant Bhartia Group has a strong presence in diverse sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research and Development Services, Proprietary Novel Drugs, Life Science Ingredients, Agri Products, Performance Polymers, Food Service (QSR), Food, Auto, Consulting in Aerospace and Oilfield Services. Jubilant Bhartia Group has four flagships Companies- Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and Jubilant Industries Limited. Currently the group has a global workforce of around 46,000 employees.

” I’m delighted that Jubilant Group, a global leader in pharma will soon set up a state-of-the-art facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. Jubilant’ s entry into Hyderabad is a testament to the City’s vibrant ecosystem, extraordinary infrastructure and rich talent pool that drives innovation,” Minister Rama Rao said.

With the entry of Jubilant, Hyderabad would host all major CROs in India and the city has emerged as the “Lifesciences Research Capital”. Telangana Government is committed to providing full support and cooperation to the group to help them grow organically within the State, he added.

Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group, strongly endorsed Hyderabad city.

He said “Over the past few years, Hyderabad has become a centre for biotechnology and life sciences, bringing in a great deal of investment from industry. It provides a favourable ecosystem for developing biotechnology and life sciences businesses, with a wide variety of qualified talent pools, world-class infrastructure and business-friendly Government. As a result, many prominent businesses have established themselves in Hyderabad. Jubilant Biosys will explore setting up a state of art facility in Genome Valley in Hyderabad in near future “.

Hyderabad is regarded as the epicenter for drug discovery and development services in Asia. The addition of the Jubilant Group has further solidified Hyderabad’s status as a hub for CROs (Clinical Research Organizations) in India, as it now hosts numerous major global companies, including Eurofins, Curia, Sai Life Sciences, Aragen Life Sciences, Syngene International and others.