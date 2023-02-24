Telangana to target $250 billion lifesciences ecosystem, says KTR at BioAsia

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:48 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Shri. KT Rama Rao, Honorable Minister for Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana addressing at the inaugural ceremony of BioAsia 2023

Hyderabad: Telangana has set a target to take the value of the lifesciences ecosystem here to $250 billion (Rs 20.5 lakh crore) by 2030. The State was aiming to reach $100 billion (8.2 lakh crore) by 2028 but it had already touched $80 billion (Rs 6.56 lakh crore) now and the remaining would be achieved by 2025 itself, a clear three years ahead of the set target, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

Inaugurating the 20th edition of the State’s flagship industry event, BioAsia 2023, on Friday, he said the lifesciences sector in Telangana was growing at 23 per cent for the last few years compared to the 14 per cent country’s average, he said.

He said BioAsia has consistently played a crucial role in the development of the lifesciences industry in Telangana and India. This outstanding platform has consistently attracted a galaxy of healthcare, pharma, and Lifesciences leaders from more than 100 countries, he said.

The theme for this year is ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare.’

The COVID-19 pandemic has proved the value of collaboration and its impact on people’s wellbeing. The world came together to overcome one of humanity’s greatest healthcare challenges, he said.

Telangana has been a frontrunner in identifying the importance of life sciences, pharma and of course the development of holistic healthcare. Hyderabad is the only city in the country that has an ever-growing Genome Valley, an expanding Medtech Park and an upcoming Pharma City, which will be the world’s largest.

This state-of-the-art infrastructure, combined with progressive policies and proactive execution on the part of the Government, has distinguished Telangana as a progressive State and enhanced the State’s share and contribution to positive health outcome nationally and globally, he said.

“Given the current momentum, I am confident that we will achieve our target of $100 billion by 2025 itself, five years ahead of schedule. I commend and thank all the stakeholders who have come together to make this happen,” Rama Rao said.

The growth is evident from the fact that State has been able to attract net new investment of more than $ 3 bn over the last 7 years. During the same period, Telangana has created a total employment of more than 4.5 lakh jobs, he said.

“Our ultimate aim is to make Telangana the knowledge capital of the world’s life sciences industry. A key component of this is the growth of the lifesciences services sector. We already serve more than 1,000 lifesciences companies globally, including the top 10 pharma companies, in their innovation journey, ” he said.

This is being done through the work being executed by R&D and technology partners like Aragen, Sai, Syngene, Deloitte, Accenture and Tech Mahindra among many others. Four of the top 10 global innovator companies now have a direct presence in Hyderabad through their dedicated centers.

These centres drive core R&D, digital and engineering activities, thereby contributing to bringing lifesaving cost-effective therapies and devices to patients world-wide, he said.

It will focus on complex manufacturing at scale, research and development, building high end value chain and convergence of healthcare and technology, he said.