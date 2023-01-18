Bharti Airtel to invest Rs 2000 crore in Telangana

The announcement was made at the Telangana Pavilion at Davos in the presence IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:28 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana along with the Bharti Airtel Group on Wednesday announced investment in a large Hyperscale Data Centre in Hyderabad. The announcement was made at the Telangana Pavilion at Davos in the presence IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Bharti Airtel Group, through its Data Centre arm, Nxtra Data Centres, will invest Rs.2,000 crore as capital investment for the infrastructure which will further attract investments from their customers. The facility will be a Hyperscale Data Centre with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security. The project is estimated to be deployed in the next five to seven years.

“I am very happy to see Airtel-Nxtra Data Centres invest in Telangana. Hyderabad is now the hub for Hyperscale Data Centres in India and Airtel’s investment adds to the pace we look to keep up. I hope to continue this relationship and hope the State can work together with Airtel-Nxtra to work on creating digital infrastructure to keep up with the ever-growing industry in the State,” Rama Rao said.

“This is one of our biggest greenfield Data Centre projects in India and we are happy to be working with Telangana. Since the initiation of our discussions on the Data Centre project in the May 2022 edition of the WEF Annual Meeting, the Government has worked at a very quick pace to ensure the project can get into construction in the matter of a few months. We will work closely with Telangana to increase our footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Airtel Group said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT) and Rajan Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel Group were also present.