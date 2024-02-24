| Bhashini App The Only Ai Tool You Will Need For Real Time Translation Of Indian Languages

‘Bhashini App’ the only AI tool you will need for real-time translation of Indian languages

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 04:22 PM

Different screens of Bhashini app, showing different options.

Hyderabad: In India, communication becomes quite a task when you are travelling from one region to another where a completely unknown language to you is spoken. A land of diversities, India has so much to offer in every nook corner that it becomes a dream travel destination for those who want to experience limitless possibilities.

In order to cater to all those travel junkies and of course, those who move away from home to other parts of the country for work and/or other reasons, the Central government has developed an AI tool which can translate from one Indian language to another or from English to Indian languages and so on…

Aptly named ‘Bhashini,’ the tool is an AI-led language translation system designed to break barriers between people speaking multiple languages in the country. The platform is accessible through dedicated Android and iOS apps which provide user-friendly experiences to simplify the diversity of languages in the country.

It is also accessible through the website https://www.bhashini.gov.in/en/ for the convenience of various stakeholders including industries, institutions, academia, research groups and individuals.

Another important mission of the app is to enable all Indians to access digital services in their native languages by transcending language barriers and ensuring digital empowerment.

How you can contribute to it:

The website also features a “Bhasha Dhan” option, which is focused on gathering inputs on multiple languages. It encourages individuals to contribute dataset for the AI model training for development of products which will further benefit the society.

Individuals can contribute in the form of transcription, voice recordings, image labelling or translations to develop data on Indian languages inclusively.

Contributions to Bhasha Daan can be done in 4 categories – Suno Daan, Bolo Daan, Likho India and Dekho India.

While ‘Suno Daan’ lets individuals to contribute by typing out audio content and validating content made by other, contributions to ‘Bolo Daan’ can be done by donating your voice through sentence recordings and validating records contributed by others.

Individuals can contribute to ‘Likho India’ by translating the provided text and validating translated text submitted by others. To contribute to ‘Dekho India’ individuals need to type text seen or label images and validating images contributed by others.