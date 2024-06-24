Bhatti asks Genco to invite tender for repairing SLBC damaged hydel unit

Bhatti, who held a review meeting with the officials of Genco at the Srisailam Left Bank Hydel project on Monday, asked the officials to immediately invite tenders to repair Unit 4 of the project.

24 June 2024

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials of TGGenco to invite tenders for repairing the Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Generation Project Unit 4, which was damaged in a short circuit accident few years ago.

Stating that Rs. 60 crore worth of electricity was being generated from Unit 4 of the hydel project in three months, he said that it was pointless to lose electricity worth Rs. 60 crore, just to save Rs. 2 crore on repair.

The energy minister said since hydel power was cheaper, the Genco should give priority to it as the government would save a lot of revenue through it. “Power generated through hydel would help in providing electricity at a cheaper rate to the people,”he said.

MLAs Vamsikrishna, Mega Reddy, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Rajesh Reddy, Parinika Reddy and Genco CMD S A M Rizvi were present.