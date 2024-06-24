Bhatti assures Zero Bill in Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy

In case, if the households consume more than 200 units power in future, the amount from their accounts would be utilized, he added.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 11:53 PM

Mahbubnagar: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said since the election code was lifted, zero bill scheme would be implemented in erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts and it would be in retrospective effective from last March.

Due to the MLC election code, the zero bill scheme could not be implemented in these two districts.

However, it would be now implemented as was being done elsewhere in the State. Households, who had consumed less than 200 units power and paid the electricity bill, their amount would be deposited into their accounts, he said.

Regarding the delay in payment of compensation for people collapsing due to electrocution, the Deputy Chief Minister said a decision would be taken shortly to address such issues.

A special drive would be launched to identify and repair dangling cables, damaged and bent electricity poles, and other issues. In case of any power failure issues, consumers should call 1912 and the same would be rectified immediately, he added.