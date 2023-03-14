BRS warns Revanth Reddy against baseless allegations

BRS leaders demanded Revanth Reddy to prove his allegations of corruption or tender unconditional apologies to the people of Telangana

14 March 23

Hyderabad: Terming TPCC President A Revanth Reddy’s “Hath se Hath Jodo” Padayatra a funeral procession for the Congress in Telangana, BRS MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar and MLC D Rajeshwar Rao warned Revanth Reddy against making baseless allegations and derogatory remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS party. They demanded that he prove his allegations of corruption or tender unconditional apologies to the people of Telangana.

Speaking to the media, Kishore Kumar ridiculed Revanth Reddy’s allegations of corruption in construction of the State Secretariat complex, the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial complex and the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. “Revanth Reddy who is known to obtain any information by misusing the Right To Information (RTI) Act and blackmail people for his personal gains, may get all relevant documents on construction of these iconic structures. If he fails to prove his allegations, he must tender apologies in public,” he demanded.

He said due to water oozing while laying foundations and other technical issues apart from usage of best quality steel and other material in construction of all three structures, the project estimates have been revised. This did not mean corruption.