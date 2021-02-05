BHEL commissions second unit of 800 MW Gadarwara plant in MP

The first unit was commissioned by BHEL in 2019.

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Sangareddy: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned the second unit of the 2×800 MW Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-I. Located at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the greenfield project is being developed by NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited).

The first unit was commissioned by BHEL in 2019. So far, BHEL has commissioned 24 sets of supercritical boilers and 20 sets of supercritical turbine generators of 660/700/800 MW rating, of which eight sets of supercritical boilers and six sets of supercritical turbine generators have been commissioned for NTPC.

BHEL’s scope of work in the project envisaged design, engineering, manufacture, supply and erection and commissioning of steam turbines, generators, boilers and associated auxiliaries, besides state-of-the-art Controls and Instrumentation (C&I) and Electro Static Precipitators (ESPs).

The key equipment for the project was manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru plants while the construction of the plant was done by the company’s power sector – Northern Region, Noida.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .