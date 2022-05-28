Power Engineers Federation hails Telangana government for its vision

Hyderabad: At a time, when many States in the country are facing power crises, Telangana was not only ensuring quality and uninterrupted power supply but was also making arrangements to meet requirements for the next six years, said Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) here on Saturday.

Speaking at the Federation executive meeting held here, Dubey hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision in signing a pact with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to meet the power generation requirements for the next six years.

During his speech at the meeting, Dubey pointed out that while much was boasted about the advantages of ‘double engine’ model of governance, but the states in which ‘double engine’ model was in vogue, there were several power supply issues due to lack of coordination, he pointed out. “On the contrary, there is no interruption in power supply even for a minute in Telangana. This stands testimony for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision,” Shailendra Dubey said at the meeting which was attended by AIPEF members from across the country and the C&MD of TRANSCO and GENCO Prabhakar Rao.

Considering different issues, the Telangana Chief Minister had openly opposed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Dubey said. “The Telangana Government passed a resolution in the State Assembly opposing the Electricity reforms. AIPEF compliments Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for passing the resolution,” he added. He urged the Telangana Chief Minister to constitute a committee of Chief Ministers, who were opposing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

The Telangana Chief Minister had also assured to implement the old pension scheme. Taking a cue, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh Governments, had also made similar announcements, he said. Appreciating the State Government’s measures to ensure 24-hour free power supply, the AIPEF Chairman said Telangana Chief Minister had instilled a new confidence among the farming community. TRANSCO and GENCO C&MD Prabhakar Rao said the Electricity (Amendment) Bill was meaningless and lacked logic.

There were many coal mines in Telangana but instructions were being issued to refrain from using available resources and procure from private companies by spending lot of funds, he explained. Reminding that the Chief Minister was against the Electricity reforms, he urged the AIPEF members to fight these reforms in a coordinated way.

