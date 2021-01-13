Bhogi celebrated with fervour, gaiety in Nalgonda

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy lit the bonfire at Ramalayam in Nalgonda and started the celebrations in the town

Nalgonda: The three-day Sankranthi festival began with Bhogi celebrations on Wednesday. People made bonfires at main centres in towns and villages across the district and celebrated the festival with religious fervour.

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy lit the bonfire at Ramalayam in Nalgonda and started the celebrations in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhupal Reddy hoped that Sankranthi festival will bring happiness and prosperity to the people in his Assembly constituency. He conveyed Sankranthi festival wishes to the people. Burning discarded things as a part of Bhogi is a symbolic gesture of bidding adieu to the old and welcoming the new, he added.

People dumped wood and other old things, which were not being used by them, at select points in colonies in towns and villages and set them ablaze.

Women decorated their houses in the traditional way, taking to display of colourful rangolis in the early hours of the day. Streets and lanes in towns wore festive look with colourful Rangolis in various designs.

