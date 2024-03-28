Bhumi Pednekar raises temperature in aqua cutout swimwear

By ANI Published Date - 28 March 2024, 11:21 AM

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her toned physique in a sizzling photo shared on her social media account.

Bhumi on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to share the picture while relaxing on a chair outdoors, with a glistening pool in the background.

The 34-year-old actress, known for her recent standout performance in Bhakshak, donned strapless aqua swimwear with stylish cutouts, accentuated by a front belt, paired with matching bottoms. She accessorized her look with eye-catching gold jewelry, including a necklace and a chunky bracelet on her left wrist, while her long hair flowed naturally down her shoulders with a center part.

Sharing the photo, Bhumi wrote, “It’s not a vacay, it’s a WORKAY.” She also tagged singer Lisa Mishra in the caption for photo courtesy. The photo went viral in no time, with celebs and netizens drooling over Bhumi’s sexy look.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is receiving appreciation for her role as a journalist in her recent release, ‘Bhakshak‘.

‘Bhakshak’ explores the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with

Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Bhakshak’ is currently streaming on Netflix.