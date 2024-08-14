Bhupalpally Collector asks officials to conduct health checkups in govt schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 08:40 PM

The Collector asked the health officials to conduct detailed medical examination of students and submit a report.

Bhupalpally: Collector Rahul Sharma has asked the health officials to conduct medical checkups in all the government run schools and hostels.

The Collector, who held a review meeting with the officials of health, panchayat raj, municipal and welfare departments on Wednesday, asked the health officials to conduct detailed medical examination of students and submit a report. He asked the medical officers to focus on the outbreak of seasonal diseases such as dengue and malaria and take measures from time to time for their control. “The doctors should remain alert to seasonal diseases and provide better healthcare services to patients,”he said.

Sharma instructed the authorities to identify areas where diseases like dengue and malaria were prevalent and directed them to take appropriate measures on a war footing. Stating that officials should be fully prepared to deal with the seasonal diseases, he asked the medical staff of the respective hospitals to be alert and admit any cases and provide treatment immediately.