Bhupalpally Collector launches “Swachadanam – Pachadanam”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 07:18 PM

Bhupalpally: Collector Rahul Sharma on Monday launched the “Swachadanam – Pachadanam” (cleanliness and greenery) at Ghanpur Mandal headquarters to increase cleanliness and greenery in villages and towns in the district.

The collector took part in the cleanliness and greenery awareness rally from the gram panchayat office to the main square in Ghanapur mandal headquarters along with the students. He also laid the foundation for toilets and other facilities in the mandal headquarters on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said it was the duty of every citizen to keep their surroundings clean and green. “Keeping surroundings clean is not just a responsibility but a collective commitment of each citizen, along with the government and various organizations,”he said.

He asked the officials to take up cleaning of overhead fresh water tanks, test the drinking water through chloroscope and provide quality drinking water to all the households in the district.

The officials were asked to create awareness among the people to keep the surroundings clean so that seasonal diseases do not prevail. The collector ask each individual to plant at least six saplings in village.