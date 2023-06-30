Bhupalpally: Four fake Maoists arrested for attempting extortion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Bhupalpally: The police have apprehended four people posing as Maoists and attempting to extort money from the Sarpanch of Pankena village.

The accused, identified as Erni Somaiah, Chilumula Tirupathi, Eerla Ramchander, and Tekula Sudhir, were taken into custody on Friday. The police have also seized four cell phones, three Maoist letter pads, and a colour printer, said a press statement.

Investigations revealed that the accused individuals had previously worked together in Hyderabad before hatching a plan to extort money from Botchu Srinivas, the Sarpanch of Pankena village.

The impostors allegedly sent a letter to the Sarpanch, demanding Rs.5 lakh. SP J Surender Reddy appreciated Kaleswaram SI Laxman Rao, Palimela SI Arun and Palimela second SI Shiva, along with their team members for nabbing the fake Maoists.