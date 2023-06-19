Acupressure park inaugurated in Bhupalpally

Minister Satyavati Rathod on Monday inaugurated an acupressure park in front of the IDOC, courtesy the local municipality department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Minister Satyavathi Rathod and others at the inauguration of accupressure park in Bhupalpally on Monday.

Bhupalpally: Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod on Monday inaugurated an acupressure park in front of the IDOC, courtesy the local municipality department. It was developed at a cost of Rs 36.5 lakh to provide an urban lung space for the residents of Bhupalpally. On the occasion, she also enquired with the officials about the progress of the IDOC construction works, which are nearing completion, and directed the R&B officials to expedite the remaining works to ensure a timely inauguration.

The event also saw Minister Rathod visiting a photo exhibition organized by the Forest Department, showcasing the diverse plant life found in the Urban Eco Park. Local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Warangal ZP Chairperson Gandra Jyoti, former MP Prof Sitaram Naik, District Collector Bhavesh Mishra, Additional Collector TS Divakara, SP Surender Reddy, and DFO B Lavanya attended the programme.