Maoists kill two villagers in Chhattisgarh

According to the police the deceased, Joga Madvi and Hanga Madvi of Chutwahi village under the limits of Tarrem police station in the district, were brothers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Kothagudem: Maoists allegedly killed two villagers branding them police informers in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Their bodies were found in the forests near the village on Thursday. They were said to have been kidnapped on Wednesday by the naxals. It was said that both of them were strangled to death by naxals.

Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav confirmed the killings and said a police team was sent to the village to investigate the incident.