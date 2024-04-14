Hyderabad: Man impersonating police officer arrested for extortion

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team had caught Kadavath Somla Naik, a resident of Road No.1 Banjara Hills, for allegedly impersonating as a police officer and extorting money from people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 04:08 PM

Hyderabad: His aspirations to be part of armed forces or the police force failing to fructify, the 44 year-old went around wearing a cop’s uniform and cheating people.

Somla Naik reportedly had a passion to join armed forces and was selected twice. He underwent training but had to drop out due to health issues. Later, in 2012, he appeared for the police recruitment exam, but did not get selected.

“Somla Naik purchased a police uniform and started wearing it. He introduced himself as a police sub inspector or constable on some or other pretext and collected money from people,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.

On specific information that Somla Naik had collected Rs. 2 lakh from one Gowri Shanker promising to help him get a job, the police caught the suspect. The man admitted that he had also extorted money from people.

A case is booked against Somla Naik, at Masab Tank police station.