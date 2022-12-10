Bhupalpally: Man gets 20 years imprisonment for raping four-year-old girl

District Sessions Judge Narayana Babu convicted a 36-year-old man on charges of raping a four-year old child and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment

Bhupalpally: District Sessions Judge Narayana Babu convicted a 36-year-old man on charges of raping a four-year old child and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 on Friday.

According to the police, Rasa Komuraiah (36) of Nagaram village of Bhupalpally mandal was arrested by the Adivi Mutharam police following a complaint by the mother of a four-year-old girl who said Komuraiah barged into their house and took away the child while she was asleep on the night of December 31, 2019, and raped her on the outskirts of the village.

Following this, the then Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan conducted an investigation into the incident, arrested Komuraiah and filed a chargesheet under the POCSO Act and other relevant IPS sections. After concluding the arguments, the judge found Rasa Komuraiah guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) J Surender Reddy appreciated Public Prosecutor Gogikar Sivaraju, DSP Bonala Kishan, Kataram CI Ranjith Rao, SI Ramesh, ASI Venkanna, Head Constable Bhumaiah and other police personnel for ensuring the conviction.