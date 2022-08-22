Telangana: Tiger kills ox in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Bhupalpally: A tiger which was roaming in the forest areas of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts killed an ox in the district on Sunday night, according to the forest officials. The carcass of the ox was found near the Timmetigudem village under the Mukunoor Gram Panchayat limits by the locals.

“Our team has visited the spot and identified the pug marks of a tiger,” District Forest Officer (DFO) B Lavanya told ‘Telangana Today’ over phone on Monday.

Meanwhile, Palimela Forest Range Officer Venkateshwarlu said that they had identified the pug marks of the tiger from Singampally to Kamanpally in the forest areas. The forest officials said that they had noticed that the tiger pug marks were leading to the Eturnagaram wildlife sanctuary in Mulugu district.

Since the tiger had not completely consumed the ox, there are chances that it would return to the same place to eat it, the forest officials said, and warned the people not to venture into the forest areas. They also urged the people not put snares or traps or the electric fence around the fields endangering the life of the big cat.

Forest officials suspect that it was the lone tiger that was roaming in the Peddapalli, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts since June this year. It may be recalled here that forest officials had identified pugmarks of a tiger near KTK1 mine in the Bhupalpally mandal in the district on June 26, 2022.