Bhutan PM attends annual conference of ASI

Hyderabad: Bhutan Prime Minister, Dr Lotay Tshering, who was the chief guest for the 80th annual virtual conference of Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) on Wednesday, urged surgeons to focus on collective happiness and well-being of individuals.

At the conference being held between December 16 and 19, he spoke about Gross National Happiness (GNH), a philosophy that has been a guiding force for Bhutan aimed at measuring happiness and well being of the population.

Dr. Lotay, who is a doctor himself, emphasised the importance of serving selflessly for the greater good of the humanity. “It’s important to be good human beings first and later good surgeons. I am a surgeon first and politics is only a passing phase in my life,” he said.

Three eminent Indian surgeons including Prof CR Ballal from Mangalore, Prof DD Patel from Ahmedabad and Prof Tehemton Udwadia from Mumbai received ASI lifetime achievement awards. In his address, the ASI president, Dr. P Raghu Ram said this was the first time that a Prime Minister of a country has participated in ASI ceremony as chief guest.

