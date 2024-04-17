Siddipet: ASI retrieves body from pond

Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha and other officials appreciated the ASI for his effort.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 07:10 PM

ASI Uma Reddy bringing out the deady body from the pond at Renuka Nagar in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: An Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) retrieved the body of a man, who drowned in a pond at Renuka Nagar in Siddipet town.

According to Siddipet Two Town Police, Parvatham Kanakaiah (30) drowned in the pond on Wednesday afternoon. The family members called the police seeking help to retrieve the body. When the police called in a few expert divers, they demanded Rs.20,000 to retrieve the body, which the poor family was not able to pay. As the family offered Rs.5,000, the divers refused to get into the well terming it a risky affair.

Realizing the situation, ASI Uma Reddy removed his uniform and jumped into the pond alone. After one hour of effort, he traced the body which was at a depth of about 20 yards in the pond and managed to bring it out after a few attempts.

