Hyderabad: Noted surgeons conferred ASI lifetime achievement awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Noted breast cancer surgeon and founder of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr P Raghu Ram, and noted surgeon from Vijayawada and founder of Kamineni Clinics, Dr. K Pattabhiramaiah, were conferred with the ASI lifetime achievement awards during the ongoing annual conference of ASI. Former Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu presented the awards to the senior surgeons.

Honorary fellowships were conferred on seven surgeons including Prof. Neil Mortensen, immediate past president of Royal College of Surgeons of England, Prof. Mike Mckirdy, president, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, Prof Yushihiro Kodera, president, Japan Surgical Society, Dr Siow Sze, president, College of Surgeons of Malaysia, Prof. Nandadeva Samarasekara, president, College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka, Prof.Rachel Hargest, Senior Lecturer, University of Cardiff and Prof Anant Desai, Secretary, British Association of Surgical Oncology.