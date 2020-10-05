Bhuvneshwar, Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL with injuries

Bhuvneshwar sustained the injury while bowling the 19th over of Chennai Super Kings’ innings during their October 2 clash here and hobbled out of the field after just one delivery

By | Published: 8:09 pm 8:23 pm

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a thigh muscle injury which could also end his hopes of being a part of the Indian team’s tour of Australia later this year.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ seasoned leg-spinner Amit Mishra’s IPL stint this season has come to an abrupt end after he fractured his ring finger during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.

Bhuvneshwar sustained the injury while bowling the 19th over of Chennai Super Kings’ innings during their October 2 clash here and hobbled out of the field after just one delivery. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of IPL with a thigh muscle injury. It is probably a grade 2 or 3 injury, which could mean that he would be out for at least 6 to 8 weeks. It might effectively rule him out of India’s tour of Australia,” a senior BCCI official said.

Bhuvneshwar had been in decent form during this year’s IPL with an economy rate of less than 7 in four games with three wickets. His injury will be a massive blow to SRH skipper David Warner as he struggles for quality death bowlers in his side which is short on experience.

In case of Bhuvneshwar, he might stay back in the UAE as the Indian team’s physio Nitin Patel is also there as part of the BCCI’s medical team. Being a centrally-contracted player, Bhuvneshwar’s rehabilitation will be entirely looked after by the BCCI.

The 37-year-old Mishra sustained the injury while going for a low return catch offered by KKR batsman Nitish Rana in the October 3 game. He was in pain but did well to bowl two overs during which he dismissed the dangerous Shubman Gill. “Amit has fractured his ring finger and is out of IPL tournament. Obviously, it is a very disappointing news considering he was integral to DC’s plans,” a source said.