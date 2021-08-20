Big Boss contestant Ashu Reddy joins Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Big Boss 3 contestant Ashu Reddy joined the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP, Joginapally Santosh Kumar and planted saplings at GHMC Park in Jubilee Hills.

Ashu Reddy joined the initiative after accepting the challenge from popular TV anchor, Savitri (Shiva Jyothi). Green Challenge co-founder Raghava also participated.

She thanked Savitri for nominating her for the wonderful initiative taken up by Santosh Kumar for increasing the green cover in the country.

Ashu Reddy appealed every citizen to become part of the initiative and plant a sapling. Later, she nominated actors Sunny, Deepak Saroj and Jashwant for the Green India Challenge.

