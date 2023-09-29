Big box office clash: Prabhas’ Salaar Vs SRK’s Dunki on December 22

With the announcement of Salaar's release date, it is now confirmed that two of India's biggest stars will be locking horns at the box office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

While SRK's film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Prabhas' Salaar is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Hyderabad: December 22 is going to witness a clash of titans at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar releasing on the same day.

Release date of Salaar , which was scheduled earlier for September 28, was postponed to December 22.

Meanwhile, SRK is currently enjoying the success of Jawaan, which is still going strong at the box office, going past another recent release Gadar 2.