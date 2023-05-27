Explore these budget-friendly shopping spots in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:40 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

People shop at bangle stall in Charminar — Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The vibrant street markets of Hyderabad have an aura that entices shopaholics with their attractive stores and stalls. From the bustling lanes of Charminar to the aromatic markets of Abids and Koti, the city offers a treasure trove of top-quality traditional crafts, exquisite jewellery, and many others at cheaper prices. Read along to explore some of these spots:

Sultan Bazaar

With over a hundred street shops in between the stretch of Abids and Koti areas, Sultan Bazaar is surely a shopaholic’s delight. From jhumkas and kurtis to décor goods to accessories, the ever-crowded bazaar is a treasure trove for everything, at much more affordable prices.

Begum Bazaar

Established during the Qutb Shahi rule, Begum Bazaar is one of the biggest commercial markets in the city. Located at Afzal Gunj, the market is famous for handicrafts, crockery, home accessories and gifting stores that sell at not just retail, but wholesale prices too. You will also find reasonably priced saris, materials, stone-studded bangles, perfumes, and silverware here.

General Bazaar

The narrow shopping lane at Secunderabad is a multi-shop stop for all things fashionable. The bazaar has over 200 shops for clothes – be it traditional or indo-western wear, different materials, accessories, footwear, makeup products, and more at cheaper prices.

Laad Bazaar

Situated just next to the iconic Charminar, Laad Bazaar is known for its all kinds of pretty bangles and pearls. Apart from perfumes, textiles and jewellery, the market is also the ultimate destination for bridal shopping in the city.

Shilparamam

The crafts village of Hyderabad houses a huge and wide variety of handcrafted products. Right from quirky footwear to floral shorts and old-school furniture like gramophones and antique telephones, Shilparamam is the place where you get it all.