Sparing a thought for street vendors in Hyderabad

Voluntary organizations and philanthropists from Hyderabad launched a novel idea of distributing free umbrellas to street vendors

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 18 May 23

Umbrellas being distributed to street vendors in the city. Several organisations including Access Foundation, Social Data Initiatives Forum, Springfield Schools among others are carrying out the distribution drive.

Hyderabad: The mercury has edged past the 40 degree Celsius mark in the city and threatens to keep moving up further in next few days. Extended spells of summer showers in the last one month have kept a check on the mercury and spared the denizens of hot weather conditions.

However, in the last few days, the summer conditions have started to aggravate with the sun beating down harshly and the temperature around noon and afternoon time going up considerably.

The energy sapping heat conditions have been making things worse for those who spend long hours on the streets, particularly the street vendors and push cart vendors, to eke their livelihood.

A group of voluntary organizations and philanthropists from Hyderabad have launched a novel idea of distributing free umbrellas for roadside push cart owners and other vendors who badly need protection from the heat wave conditions.

The volunteers from the non-profit organizations so far have distributed around 1,000 umbrellas in various parts of the city including at Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Falaknuma, Monda Market, Malakpet and other areas.

Maria Arifuddin, Director, Madina and Global Group of Institutions, who is also part of the drive along with students, distributed around 100 umbrellas at Monda Market.

“The vendors are conducting business in scorching sun. After noticing it we came up with the idea to provide them with umbrellas to express our gratitude to them,” she said, adding that their group is aiming to reach out to around 2,000 vendors in the city.

Saba Quadri, of Help Hyderabad said they are reaching out to vendors across the city with the help of volunteers. “Each umbrella cost us Rs. 500 and we are doing our best to gift only to the most deserving,” she said.

A few other organizations including Access Foundation, Social Data Initiatives Forum (SDIF), and Springfield Schools are also part of the collective group ‘Hum Hyderabadi’ formed for the purpose of collaborating and carrying out the canopies distribution drive.