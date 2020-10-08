Big push for SC, ST entrepreneurs in Telangana

KTR directs officials to study similar policies in other States for upliftment of the communities

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced his plans to come up with a new policy to promote entrepreneurs hailing from SC and ST communities in the State. He directed the officials to study similar policies being implemented in other States and submit a report in this regard. A meeting will be convened soon to discuss and draft the innovative policies of the State government for upliftment of the SC and ST communities.

“These draft policies will be placed before Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his approval. The officials should take up awareness programmes in rural areas and educate the rural youth on the existing policies and schemes which are beneficial to these communities,” Rama Rao said, while launching the website of Telangana State SC and ST Commission here. He also inaugurated the renovated office of the Commission along with SC Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod here.

The Minister declared that the State government was committed to the welfare of SC and ST communities, and it plans to uplift and stand by the weaker sections by providing education, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities. “Only by strengthening the financial conditions of these communities, eradication of the caste system will be possible in the country. And to achieve this, the governments need to introduce schemes and policies to encourage young SC, ST entrepreneurs. The State government has already assisted about 36,000 SC, ST youth through T-Pride,” he said.

Rama Rao, Koppula Eeshwar and Satyavathi Rathod appreciated the Telangana State SC and ST Commission for its efforts to proactively reach out and extend support in cases related to atrocities against SC, ST communities. He appreciated the Commission chairman Errola Srinivas and other staff members. The Commission resolved 92 per cent of the cases it had received and has actively toured districts and supported the people whenever they needed assistance.

A total of Rs 100 crore subsidy funds from the Industries department was released which will help around 2,000 beneficiaries from the SC and ST communities. The Ministers handed over the cheques to some beneficiaries at the meeting. They also handed over the Rs 100 crore bank guarantee documents granted by National Scheduled Caste Finance Development Corporation to the Telangana State Finance Corporation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between WE-Hub and Tribal Welfare department in the presence of the Ministers to ground and scale tribal women-led enterprises. As per the MoU, TRICOR and WE-Hub will set up three pre-incubation centres in the ITDA regions of Telangana.

Government Whip Balka Suman was also present in the meeting.

