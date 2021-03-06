Bigger purse for welfare this time, indicates CM KCR

Budget session likely to commence during mid-March

By | Published: 11:59 pm 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao indicated that the State Budget for 2021-22 will be a promising one with more allocations for various welfare and development programmes than the previous Budget. He stated that the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly is likely to commence in mid-March. He assured that in addition to the implementation of various welfare and development programmes, the State government will continue the existing sheep distribution programme which received appreciation even from the Centre.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on the proposed budget estimates on Saturday. He examined the budget estimates of various departments to be included in the financial statements after taking into consideration the financial reports submitted by the officials. He stated that the Covid-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the State exchequer, causing a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore in revenue collections. However, the economic activity in the State had picked up pace later and the State revenues have improved considerably.

Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to make budgetary provisions for the distribution of three lakh units of sheep as part of the sheep distribution scheme for economic empowerment of the Yadava, Golla and Kurma communities. The State government had already distributed 3.7 lakh sheep units to the community members across the State.

“The Centre had recognised our efforts and appreciated the sheep distribution programme which made Telangana the State with the highest sheep population in the country. Similarly, fishlings distribution programme is also yielding desired results and should be continued,” he added.

As the guidelines have been finalised for budget estimates and allocations, the Chief Minister instructed Finance Minister T Harish Rao to hold meetings with the officials of the Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Education, Irrigation and other departments respectively, commencing from Sunday. After completing the budget consultations exercise with all the departments, the Chief Minister will chair another meeting and give final touches to the Budget.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Government Adviser Rajiv Sharma, Finance Adviser GR Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsingh Rao, Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Secretary Ronald Ross, CMO secretaries Smita Sabharwal and Bhopal Reddy, and other officials attended the meeting.

