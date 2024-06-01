Hyderabad man brings tailoring to your doorstep

A text on WhatsApp can now bring services with timelines starting as short as six hours Sruthi Kuruganti

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 1 June 2024, 11:18 PM

With a team of around 25 trained tailors, Tailorsin.com not only stitches all types of clothes but also upcycles them.

Hyderabad: Gone are the days of multiple trips to a tailor’s shop, only to face delays and miscommunications. Instead, a simple text on WhatsApp can now bring tailoring services right to your doorstep, thanks to platforms like Tailorsin.com.

Founded by Nagesh in Hyderabad in 2020, this e-tailoring service offers swift services, with timelines starting as short as six hours.

Nagesh, who previously worked for a biotechnology company, pivoted to tailoring when his job was at risk during the Covid-19 pandemic. With a knack for learning quickly, he established Tailorsin.com which streamlines the tailoring process through custom-built software and a strong logistics network.

“Tailoring is an unorganised market. We are attempting to organise it. I don’t say that I can change the whole market. Also, in India, we do not respect the tailoring profession as much. But we aim to smoothen the process for our customers,” says Nagesh.

Here’s how it works: customers reach out to Tailorsin.com via WhatsApp or the website. The company then collects the necessary details and sends a logistics team to pick up the fabric from the customer’s doorstep. After the garment is stitched, it is delivered back to the customer. If alterations are needed, the outfit is picked up again, adjusted, and re-delivered, ensuring complete satisfaction.

With a team of around 25 trained tailors, Tailorsin.com not only stitches all types of clothes but also upcycles them. “Customers often bring their father’s old shirts to be made into crop tops or their mother’s sarees to be transformed into designer dresses,” says Nagesh. The leftover fabric is returned to the customer along with their new outfit.

“In today’s busy world, we are helping people meet their stitching needs without going anywhere,” says Nagesh, emphasising the time-saving benefits.

Looking ahead, Nagesh envisions expanding the service to include fabric provision for customers interested in a complete solution. “We look forward to providing fabrics if anybody is interested in investing,” he adds. As the platform continues to grow, it promises to make high-quality tailoring accessible and hassle-free.