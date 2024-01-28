Bihar CM may resign after meeting with JD(U) MLAs

Following the meeting, Nitish Kumar is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

By PTI Updated On - 28 January 2024, 10:32 AM

File Photo

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence on Sunday, party sources said.

Kumar is expected to address the meeting after 10.30 am, they said.

Following the meeting, he is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. He will then stake claim to form a new government with the BJP’s support, they added.